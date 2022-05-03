Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State on Tuesday protested against the alleged imposition of delegates by a governorship aspirant in the state, Ladi Adebutu, ahead of the party’s primaries.

The protesters, led by one Taiwo Olabode, stormed the party secretariat in Abeokuta, chanting protest songs and displaying placards against Mr Adebutu and some leaders of the party.

Some placards read ‘Enough of Ladi Adebutu imposition in Ogun,’ Reject fabricated and fraudulent congress results,’ Recognize the congress monitored by INEC,’ Stand by your words, no imposition of candidates,’ ‘Save Ogun PDP from extinction as a result of one man,’ ‘Iyorcha Ayu: Save Ogun PDP from autocracy and dictatorship.’

Mr Adebutu did not respond to phone calls and messages seeking comments.

‘Doctored delegates’ list’

The leader of the protesters, who is from Abeokuta South Local Government, while speaking with journalists, alleged that Mr Adebutu connived with some executives and leaders of the party to upturn delegates’ list affirmed to be authentic, in efforts to sideline other contestants for the primaries.

“On Saturday, elections were held around 20 local governments in Ogun State but the National Working Committee accepted the result of the local government whose chairmen are loyal to Ladipupo Adebutu and disregard the remaining; that is the main point.

“Where the leadership of a party is unfair and unjust, it is very dangerous for the party.”

Mr Olabode said the party’s NWC are trying to disregard the result of the congress duly monitored by INEC and are trying to announce the result penned by “a small group of people.”

“The implication is Ladipupo Adebutu is trying to impose unpopular candidates over popular candidates.

“How would a man choose 40 elective posts in the party? Ladipupo Adebutu has imposed people in all local government, particularly unpopular candidates over popular candidates, it is happening in Abeokuta South, it is happening in Ifo, it is happening in other local governments, that is uncalled for.”

Mr Olabode accused the guber aspirant of conniving with the NWC who, according to him, were lodged in his hotel in Abeokuta.

“It is uncalled for, that is injustice, wining and dining with him,” he said.

“We are clamouring for our mandate to be accepted, the result of the election held which was duly monitored by INEC must be accepted.”