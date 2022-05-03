The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development(CJID) is set to launch a press freedom training manual in commemoration of World Press Freedom Day.

The training manual is a knowledge product that highlights the constraints to a free and safe press as well as the policies and conditions that facilitate the production of diversified content but avoid the dangers thereof.

A statement by CJID’s Programme Officer, Stephanie O. Adams-Doughlas, said the manual aims to deepen the public’s understanding of press freedom and its challenges in Nigeria both under the military and democratic regimes.

The manual also explores the various historic attempts at restoring the dignity of the press in Nigeria and the newfound primacy of digital rights in the press freedom discourse for the 21st Century.

With contributions from six journalism professors from various journalism institutions, the statement said the manual extensively dissects the potentialities and challenges that stifle the press, including its regulation.

The event themed State Surveillance And Threats To Journalism Practice In The 21st Century will be held on May 5th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. prompt at Fraser Suites Abuja, in line with COVID-19 protocols.

It will also be streamed live here.

According to Tobi Oluwatola, “the West African region in the last few years has witnessed a troubling decline into authoritarian regimes, including successful coup d’etats and a shrinking civic space even in ostensibly democratic states. The press freedom manual highlights the dangers of such repressive societies and provides tools for reversing the trend. CJID is humbled to lead this charge with the production of this piece which is sure to be required reading for all journalism education in the region.”

World Press Freedom Day is celebrated every May 3 to create awareness about the freedom of the press, challenges facing the media across the globe as well the safety of journalists, among other pertinent issues.