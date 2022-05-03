The lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency II in the Lagos Assembly, Setonji David, has pleaded with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt Bola Tinubu as the party’s consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Mr David told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday, that if the APC and Nigerians give Mr Tinubu the opportunity to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, he will change Nigeria’s story for good.

Mr Tinubu, 70, is a former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the APC.

“He (Tinubu) is the man that can deliver this country. He is in the best position to help us move forward,” said Mr David.

“He has done a lot in Lagos state as a former governor and this is quite visible to everybody to see and that is why we are praying that if given the opportunity, he will replicate it at the Federal level.

“So, the best material as at today is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We believe that this country will give him the opportunity and he will change our story for good,” he said.

According to him, if the party is using consensus arrangement to pick its presidential candidate, Tinubu should be the consensus candidate of APC.

“We should all concede to Asiwaju to be President. I plead with my party leaders to concede the presidency ticket of APC to Tinubu.

“If we go to the field for primaries, I plead with delegates that we all vote for Tinubu.

“Obviously, Tinubu has the solution to some of the challenges facing this nation,” he said.

Mr David said that Mr Tinubu revamped the Lagos State economy when he was governor and could do the same with Nigeria.

“If he gets to the federal level, the man (TInubu) has ideas that can help this country, he has done a lot for us in Lagos,” Mr David added.

NAN reports that Mr Tinubu is among many presidential aspirants jostling for the ruling APC ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

(NAN)