President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families of those who died, sustained injuries, and were affected in the building collapse at Ebute Metta area of Lagos State.

A statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, said the incident pained the president, with search and rescue still ongoing at the site.

Mr Buhari saluted the courage and determination of the first responders, national and sub-national emergency agencies in Lagos State, and compassionate Nigerians.

He noted that their immediate actions following the collapse of the three-storey building led to the rescue of several persons, including many children.

The president regrettably noted that the frequency of building collapses in the country has become increasingly embarrassing.

He, therefore, urged the relevant state authorities to work closely with professional bodies to stop the incidents.

Mr Buhari wished those injured a speedy recovery and prayed for divine assistance in the ongoing search and rescue operations. (NAN)