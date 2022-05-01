The police in Lagos have intercepted 10 bags of illicit drugs worth N3 million and suspected to be Indian Hemp.

Lagos Police Command Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin , said in a statement Sunday that Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives on a routine patrol intercepted the vehicle at about 4 a.m. on April 29, at Stadium Bus Stop, Surulere.

“The drugs, packed in 10 sacks, were being conveyed in a Lagos colour commercial bus with registration number LND 995 XT from Iddo to a destination in Mushin.

“Luck, however, ran out on the suspects when vigilant RRS operatives on routine patrol stopped the bus,” he said.

He said they arrested the driver of the bus, Amodu Agbaje, while his two accomplices ran away.

“The arrested driver claimed he was offered N25,000 to convey the drugs with street value of N3,000,000.

“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, to transfer the suspect and the exhibits to the command headquarters for further investigations.” Mr Hundeyin said.

(NAN)