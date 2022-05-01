Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has expressed shock and sadness over the sudden death of Joe Anatune, his campaign director, Media and Communications on April 30.

Mr Anatune was appointed the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA) by the governor on April 19.

The deceased was a strong factor in the Soludo campaign organisation as its spokesperson.

Mr Soludo, who spoke through Christian Aburime, his chief press secretary, said he received the news of Mr Anatune’s sudden demise with shock and was still in utter disbelief over the development.

The governor described Mr Anatune as one of the “foremost apostles of the Soludo project” which he served with uncommon strength and courage to deliver on any given assignment.

Mr Soludo said the government and the good people of Anambra State would sorely miss him.

The governor said Mr Anatune’s personal sacrifices during his electioneering campaign were not only exceptional but highly commendable.

“He spearheaded the Soludo Promoters Forum (SPF) and for two years used the platform to engage the professionals into mainstream politics,” he stated.

Mr Aburime said the governor had reached and commiserated with the deceased’s wife, Ify Anatune and children, the Anatune family and the Awa community over the sudden loss of their illustrious son.

Mr Anatune died on Saturday, April 30, a few days after his 62nd birthday.

(NAN)