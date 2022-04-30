After days of uncertainties and a glimpse of hope, the death of world-renowned football agent Mino Raiola has been confirmed.

Raiola as announced by his family died at the age of 54 after a short illness,

The great Italian football legend represented the likes of Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, and Matthijs De Ligt among many others.

He was famous for being one of the toughest negotiators in the game and he oversaw many mouthwatering deals including Pogba’s world-record move from Juventus back to Manchester United

“In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing Football Agent that ever was,” his family wrote in a statement released on Raiola’s official Twitter account.

“Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.

“Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed. Mino’s mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion.

“We thank everybody for the huge amount of support received during these difficult times and ask for respect for the privacy of family and friends in this moment of grief. The Raiola Family.”

Reports from Italy had claimed that the agent had died on Thursday afternoon but these were false and corrected by Raiola himself via a message on Twitter.

On Saturday, Raiola lost the battle to stay alive after lying critically ill in hospital for days.