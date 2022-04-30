Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, would lead a team of personalities to the 2022 Alumni luncheon of the University of Lagos Faculty of Engineering Alumni Association.

Dideolu Falobi, the national chairman of the University of Lagos Faculty of Engineering Alumni Association (UNILAGFEAA), said this in a statement.

The two governors are alumni of the association.

Gbenga Daniel, another alumnus of the association, will be the chairman of the occasion, according to Mr Falobi.

The event will hold on May 5, 2022, at Raddison Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State by 10 a.m.

Abimbola Akinajo, the managing director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), will deliver a lecture with the theme ‘Lagos Mass Transit Project: The journey so far and Investment Opportunities.’

Mr Falobi said the event would hold under the auspices of the Special Projects Committee of the association, which has been saddled with the delivery of strategic projects identified by the faculty.

He listed some of the projects to include the upgrade of existing laboratories and learning facilities and the extension of three office blocks which would provide 12 office spaces for lecturers.

Others are the extension of four existing classroom blocks which will provide 116 classroom seats for students and a new two-level building that will comprise a Wi-Fi enabled study centre and 60-seater restaurant, among others.

The statement called on all alumni of the engineering faculty of the university to be in attendance, emphasising that the event would be a veritable networking opportunity, a reunion, and an avenue to give back to alma mater.