Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Friday picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Nomination and Expression of Interest forms.

James Faleke, a lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, picked the forms for the governor at the APC’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Mr Faleke also picked presidential Expression of Interest and Nominations forms for Bola Tinubu, the APC national leader.

He was accompanied by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and hundreds of members of the Tinubu Support Groups (TSG) to the party’s secretariat.

Tayo Ayinde, the governor’s chief of staff, presented the governorship Expression of Interest and Nominations forms to him at the Lagos Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro.

The Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the Lagos APC apex leadership body, had earlier unanimously endorsed Mr Sanwo-Olu for a second term.

The governor has also received endorsement from prominent individuals and groups in the last few weeks, urging him to contest for a second term.