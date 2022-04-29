The Lagos State Government on Friday demolished shops and other structures constructed under the burnt Apongbon Bridge on Lagos Island.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a fire razed the bridge on March 23 because of the activities of the traders, leading the Federal and the Lagos State governments to issue a seven-day eviction notice to the traders with shops under the bridge.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had, on March 27, given the traders a three-day ultimatum to vacate or risk demolition of their shops.

NAN reports that as early as 9.00 a.m. on Friday, the Lagos State Taskforce had moved to the site with their bulldozers, and began demolishing the shops.

Security officials, in their patrol vehicles, monitored the demolition of the shops and other structures.

The officials did not allow shop owners and traders in the shops across the road from the bridge to open for business.

Also, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) personnel were on the ground to clear the rubble from the demolished structures into their waiting vans.

One of the displaced shop owners, Theophilus Best, said they could not fight the government for demolishing the shops, adding that he, however, prayed that the government would move them to a new site.

Mr Best, who is a wholesale margarine/butter trader, said since the fire incident, he had been sharing a shop with his friend.

“I believe once there is life, there is hope for me and others affected,” he said.

Another affected trader, Ifeanyi Okoye, who sells baking ingredients, appealed to the state government to move them to a new site where they would continue their trading.

Mr Okoye said since the government announced its intention to demolish the shops at the site, he had packed some of his goods that were not affected by the fire to a temporary site.

(NAN)