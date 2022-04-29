A Grade ‘A’ Customary Court in Mapo, Ibadan, on Thursday, dissolved an eight-year-old marriage between a housewife, Mujidat Rafiu, and her husband, Saheed, on grounds of nagging.

Delivering judgment, the President of the court, S.M. Akintayo, pronounced the marriage dissolved, citing lack of peace as the reason.

Mrs Akintayo granted custody of the two children to Rafiu.

She ordered Saheed to pay N10,000 as the children’s monthly feeding allowance.

“Both the petitioner and the respondent shall be jointly responsible for the education and welfare of the children.

“Also, the respondent is restrained from any form of interference with the petitioner, including going to her shop to cause confusion,” Mrs Akintayo said.

Earlier, Rafiu, who lives in Ona-elewe area in Ibadan, said: ”I have been living under perpetual fear that my husband’s frequent nagging will lead to something else.

“He complains about unnecessary things. Most of the time, he shouts and assaults me.

“I am not free to express myself in my matrimonial home,” she said.

She also accused her husband of visiting her electronics shop to harass and intimidate her.

Responding, Saheed said: ”My lord, she disobeys my instructions, and that is why I do what I do to scare her into submitting to me.

“I am not a happy husband because I have no say over her. Worst still, she took my two children away from my reach.

“In addition, I pray this honourable court to help me retrieve my pictures from her.”

(NAN)