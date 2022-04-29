The police in Ondo have arrested one Sunday Udoh, 38, alleged to have been sexually abusing his 15-year-old daughter, in Ile-Oluji town.

Police officers arrested the suspect at a health centre in Ile-Oluji where he had allegedly gone to get an abortion for the pregnant girl.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, on Friday, said they arrested Mr Udoh on April 26.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the suspect was attempting to procure abortion for her daughter (name withheld) of about 15 years old whom he has been having sexual intercourse with.

“The case is currently being handled by the Gender Office of the State Criminal Investigation Department in Akure.”

Last week, the police in the state arrested a 27-year-old father, Adeniyi Adeleke, for allegedly raping his 10-year-old daughter.

Police said investigations showed that Mr Adeleke carried out the act for ritual purposes.

Earlier in February, a 45-year-old trader, Akinyemi Akinrotoye, was arrested by the police in Ondo after allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter.

Mr Akinrotoye was arrested by policemen from the Enu-Owa Police Division in Ondo town, Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

A teacher at Saint Peter’s Primary School in Ondo town, where the victim was a student, reported a case of child abuse to the police after noticing some changes in the child.