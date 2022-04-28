Ahead of the general elections, which begin in February 2023, Nigerian movie star, Femi Adebayo, has urged Nigerians to gear up to exercise their franchise and stop complaining.

The 43-year-old actor said this in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES at a recent event in Ikeja Lagos state.

Mr Adebayo, a lawyer, said Nigerians must actively participate in the forthcoming elections if they desire a difference in governance rather than lament.

He said: “We keep complaining Nigeria is bad, Nigeria is bad, ask yourself ‘what are you doing to make Nigeria better?’, even if it’s just that you to vote, stop complaining, go out and vote, you have the power of votes, you can’t say your house is dirty, and you want to clean it, and you are outside the house.”

Mr Adebayo is one of few Nollywood actors who has held a political position.

In 2016, Mr Adebayo was appointed a Kwara State Executive Council member. He was also the Special Assistant (SA) to the Governor on Arts, Culture, and Tourism.

Speaking about his recent political positions, Mr Adebayo said he did not join politics to vie for political positions. Instead, he entered politics to represent a voice for the people at the grassroots.

The Real thieves

Mr Adebayo recently produced and starred in a movie titled “King of Thieves (Ogundabede)”.Toyin Abraham, Lateef Adedimeji, Oga Bello, Broda Shagi, Femi Adebayo, Segun Arinze, Dunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, Mr Macaroni, amongst other A-list actors, also featured in the film.

The actor, who played the lead role, said he was encouraging Nigerians to steal in the movies, but the film’s focus was to address those in leadership positions who steal from the public treasury.

“Nobody is encouraging anyone to go into stealing, but we are saying that we should categorise thieves. For example, if someone is just walking in the market and picks up a loaf of bread and starts eating immediately, we can tell that the person is hungry. He is not a thief; that is what we are saying.

‘‘But people would call that hungry person a thief, and the next thing you do is sentence that person to death because he stole what he wanted to eat. Then, what are you doing to those our leaders that seal our treasures and still feel very cool? Funny enough, these same leaders are sentencing those hungry to death”, he added.

Mr Adebayo has featured in over 500 Yoruba and English movies. Some of his films include Survival of Jelili (2018), Death Island (2018), Diamonds In The Sky (2018), Etiko Onigedu (2017) and October 1 (2014).

Others are Ayitale (2013), Ladies Gang 2 (2011), Atónà (2009), Omo pupa (2008), Owo blow (1995), Tania (2015), Iya Alalake (2015), Anini (2015), Omo Ekun (2015), Alagbaa (2015), Onise Iku (2015), Omo University (2015) and Ounje Ale (2015).