The Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has granted bail to the Chairman, Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), Fatuyi Philips, in his N43.5m fraud trial.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on April 7 arraigned Mr Phillips alongside his firm, Oceanview Oil and Gas Limited, on two counts of stealing and obtaining a total of N43,502,000 by false pretence.

The anti-graft agency accused the defendants of stealing the money from Elochukwu Okoye and Elebana Unique Ventures Nigeria Limited under the false promise to sell $98,870 to WAPCIL Nigeria Limited.

Mr Philips allegedly committed the crimes in Lagos sometime in 2016, according to a statement by EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren.

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

Bail application

Mr Philip’s defence counsel, O. Ajanaku, moved his bail application dated April 7, 2022, when the matter came up in court on Thursday.

“We urge your lordship to admit the first defendant applicant to bail and for such other order as your lordship may make,” the defence lawyer said.

He further argued that the defendant, by the Nigerian constitution, was “presumed innocent of all charges until proven otherwise”.

Opposing the bail application, however, counsel for the EFCC, I.N. Ubabudu, urged the court to “dismiss the application as lacking in merit”.

Ruling

The trial judge, Mojisola Dada, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20 million with two sureties in like sum, after

The two sureties, the judge ruled, must be residents within the jurisdiction and must present three years’ evidence of tax payment.

The court also ordered the defendant to submit his passport to the respondent to the bail application which is the EFCC.

The judge then adjourned the case until June 17 for trial.

Charges

Count one reads: “Fatuyi Yemi Philips and Oceanview Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, on or about the 28th day of September 2016 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained the aggregate sum of N43, 502,000.00 from Elochukwu Okoye and Elebana Unique Ventures Nigeria Limited on behalf of WAPCIL Nigeria Limited under the false representation that you would sell to WAPCIL Nigeria Limited $98,870.00, a representation you knew to be false.”

Count two reads: “Fatuyi Yemi Philips and Oceanview Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, on or about the 28th day of September 2016 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, stole the sum of N43, 502,000.00, property of WAPCIL Nigeria Limited.”