Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti says Nigeria is still worth fighting for, despite its current challenges across the country.

Mr Fayemi, one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), spoke on Wednesday during his visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Olalekan Balogun, at his Alarere residence in Ibadan.

According to him, though youth in the country may want to give up on Nigeria because of a lot of justifiable reasons, “I believe Nigeria is still worth fighting for.”

Mr Fayemi’s visit came days after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited the Olubadan to seek his blessings on his presidential ambition.

Last year, Mr Balogun’s predecessor on the Olubadan stool, the late Saliu Adetunji, endorsed the aspiration of the former governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu, for the presidency.

Mr Fayemi, the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), said that his desire for the nation’s topmost job was for the advancement of the country.

According to him, Nigeria needs people of capacity, competence, and courage.

“We need leaders with courage with which to do what is right, which may not be popular,” Mr Fayemi said.

He said there were many people that have the capacity and competence across the country, but lack courage.

The NGF chairman said that his intention to contest for the presidential seat come 2023 was not ambition, “but a call to duty to build a better Nigeria’’.

“What I believe we want is peace, progress, and development of the country. That is what our fathers clamoured for.

“Having supported many in the past to get to the apogee, I consider it is time to look in our direction.

“I have been consulting and it was the consultation process that brought me before Your Imperial Majesty as the father of politicians,” Mr Fayemi said.

He said his position as the Chairman of NGF has enabled him to know the country better.

The Ekiti governor said he can address the problem of national cohesion, insecurity, and other challenges facing the nation.

He sought prayers from the Olubadan, saying that his position in Ibadan, Yorubaland, and Nigeria in general, could not be overemphasised.

Responding, Mr Balogun commended Mr Fayemi for his passion for the unity and progress of the country.

The traditional ruler lauded the aspirant for the person he is, saying, “his ideological orientation, disdain for self-interest and pursuit of national interest.”

He, however, prayed for Mr Fayemi and wished him good luck in his quest to get the APC presidential ticket. (NAN)