The police in Ekiti say they have invited the pastor who allegedly preached rapture-for-money to followers for questioning.

Nuah Abraham of Christ High Commission Ministry, also known as Royal Christ Assembly, Kaduna State, had asked members to move to a camp in Araromi-Ugbesi in Omuo-Oke-Ekiti, Ekiti State, to “prepare for the end of the world,” according to the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Sunday Abutu, confirmed this to journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesperson, they invited Mr Abraham “on the allegation of asking his members to part with N310,000 for them to prepare for the end of the world”.

He said they invited the pastor to clarify the claim which had gone viral on social media.

Mr Abraham allegedly asked his church members to move to a camp in Omuo-Ekiti from Kaduna State, saying that is where rapture will take place.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a source, who is also one of Mr Abraham’s congregants, confirmed to journalists that the pastor first moved to Ekiti in 2021 from his former base in Kaduna State.

“He later returned to Kaduna State in April to ask each member of his church to pay him N310,000 before they will be allowed to follow him to Araromi-Ugbesi in Omuo-Oke-Ekiti in Ekiti East,’’ the faithful said.

The source, who requested not to be named, added that the pastor preached that it was where “the gate of heaven will open for all of them to fly to heaven”. (NAN)