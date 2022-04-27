At least four persons died while 13 others sustained injuries on Wednesday in an accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus at Fidiwo on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Ahmed Umar, sector commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Mr Umar said the accident occurred at 2:25 p.m. and was caused by excessive speed, burst tyre, and loss of control, which led to the vehicle somersaulting and catching fire.

He said that all those involved in the accident were male adults.

“The vehicle registration number could not be retrieved,” he said.

Mr Umar said they took the injured victims to Victory Hospital Ogere and Idera Hospital Sagamu.

He said the deceased were deposited at the morgue of Victory Hospital.

The sector commander commiserated with the families of the crash victims and advised motorists to drive cautiously, always check their tyres and avoid excessive speed.

(NAN)