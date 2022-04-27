The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has picked the nomination form (Presidential) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This newspaper paper reported that Mr Bello paid the required N100 million for the expression of interest and nomination forms on Tuesday.

Mr Bello was at the National Secretariat of the party on Wednesday to officially pick up the form.

The governor had formally declared his intention to run for president on April 2 at Eagle Square in Abuja.

While declaring his interest to contest, Mr Bello promised to create 20 million millionaires, if elected.

The governor will complete his second term in 2024.

This paper had reported how the exorbitant nomination and expression of interest forms of the party will contribute to high level of corruption in Nigeria, despite the change mantra of the APC ruling party

Meanwhile, there are at least 15 presidential aspirants with whom Mr Bello would contend for the APC ticket.

They include a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, his counterparts in Cross River State.