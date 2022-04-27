The police in Lagos have said a shooting incident involving its officer at a birthday party was an accident.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Wednesday said the officer, Mohammed Hussini, is still on the run alongside the birthday celebrant identified as Ifeanyi, also known as Obama.

The shooting incident which resulted in the death of two people occurred on Sunday at a bar in Egbeda, Gowon Estate, around 9 p.m.

Shortly after the shooting, the officer fled the scene.

“While an investigation is ongoing, findings so far reveal that the shooting was accidental and involved an off-duty police officer, Inspr Mohammed Hussini, serving at the State Headquarters, Ikeja,” the statement reads.

“Findings equally reveal that the off-duty officer is a friend of the celebrant, Ifeanyi aka Obama and was not at the party in any official capacity.”

Mr Hundeyin said the state commissioner of police has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.

“CP Alabi has given firm assurances that everyone found culpable in the sad and avoidable incident will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law,” he said.

Backstory

According to the Cable newspaper, the celebrant, who is a businessman at the Ikeja Computer Village, had hired the service of the police officer for security cover at the party.

During the party, the police officer, who was reportedly drunk, attempted to shoot into the sky but accidentally shot at those dancing and spraying money.

Some persons who attended the birthday party also sustained injuries.