President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in four new permanent secretaries at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president administered the oaths of office to the permanent secretaries shortly before the commencement of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
The new permanent secretaries are Beatrice Jiddy-Agba, Kachollom Daju, Shehu Ibrahim, and Mary Ogbe
NAN reports that the Council meeting is being attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser to the President, Babagana Monguno.
Others in attendance at the meeting are the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and nine cabinet Ministers.
NAN reports that a minute’s silence was observed by the Council in honour of former member of the Council, Tonye Graham-Douglas, who passed on April 25
Mr Graham-Douglas served as Minister of Aviation, Minister of Labour and Productivity, and Minister of Tourism.
He died on Monday in a private hospital in Abuja, from an undisclosed ailment.
He was 82.
(NAN)
