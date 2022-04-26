A support group for presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has said it would secure not less than 14 million votes for the aspirant at the 2023 presidential election.

The group, South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), expressed optimism that Mr Tinubu will pull a huge percentage of votes in the region not minding the presence of other aspirants from the South west.

The chairman of the group and former senator, Adedayo Adeyeye, stated this when he led its members on a courtesy visit to PREMIUM TIMES’ head office in Abuja on Tuesday.

SWAGA, he said, was formed to consolidate Mr Tinubu’s agenda and that of the people of the South-west. He also said it cuts across party lines.

Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is one if the leading presidential aspirants of the party.

Since his official declaration in January, he has travelled across many states in the country to seek support from Nigerians and promising to bring improvements in the areas of security, anti-corruption and the economy.

Mr Adeyeye, in his address, corroborated Mr Tinibu’s agenda – a major reason for which, he said, Nigerians will come out to vote the aspirant.

The goal to garner 14 million votes for Mr Tinubu comes on the heels of high voter apathy being recorded in previous elections with a higher percentage recorded in the South-west.

When asked how the group was sure of securing 14 million votes in the coming poll Mr Adeyeye said Nigerians clamour for an end to insecurity, banditry and kidnapping

Besides his popularity and strong home base, Mr Adeyeye said Mr Tinubu had connected and secured the support of over 300 traditional rulers in the south-west region.

“Naysayers and mischievous people say Asiwaju has no home base. That is not true. He has a strong home base.

“We have visited over 300 Obas (traditional rulers) and they have prayed and blessed Asiwaju. People and other groups in the South-west have keyed into this agenda. And I can tell you that if Buhari said he had 12 million votes, we already have 14 million in our pocket,” he said.

He added that Mr Tinubu is popular and influential among the masses in the south-west and other major northern states like Kano and Katsina.

Zoning controversy

On the principle of rotation, the former senator said Mr Tinubu is not just right to contest for presidency but also the best candidate.

He said the only zoning policy recognised by the party’s constitution is the one between the north and the south, adding “there is no micro-zoning.”

He urged aggrieved members who want the ticket zoned to the South-east to “come out and work” for the position.

The group also assured that it is all-inclusive for women and youth.

With the primary barely a month away, SWAGA said they will not underestimate other aspirants like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo but they expressed optimism that Mr Tinubu will win the primary and subsequently, the main election.

Mr Tinubu, a former senator, will contend for the APC ticket with other aspirants at the party’s primary election.

Among the other aspirants are Mr Osinbajo, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello.

Others are former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha and a businessman, Glengarnock Olawepo-Hashim.