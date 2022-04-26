The Senate has adjourned plenary to April 27, over the death of Ekpenyong Nse Bassey, a member of the House of Representatives.
Mr Bassey, until his death, represented Oron Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State .
Senate adjourned plenary on resumption from a one-week recess to mark the Easter celebration.
The sitting on Tuesday was presided over by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege ( APC Delta).
The motion for adjournment was moved by the Deputy Leader, Ajayi Boroffice, (APC- Ondo) and seconded by the Minority Whip, Philip Aduda, (PDP- FCT).

The lawmaker was reported to have died on Sunday in Uyo, at 4 p.m.
The Senate, before adjourning, held a minute silence to mourn the demise of the lawmaker.
(NAN)
