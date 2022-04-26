Biodun Oyebanji, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, on Tuesday, officially unveiled six-point development agenda, if voted for in the June governorship election.

This is coming just as thousands of APC supporters besieged the streets of Ado-Ekiti on a roadshow to drum support for their governorship candidate.

The APC governorship candidate made this known during the official presentation of his campaign manifesto to the people of the state in Ado-Ekiti.

Speaking on his developmental plans, Mr Oyebanji said his target was to complete 500 kilometres of rural farm roads in four years to enhance agricultural development and to ensure food surplus in Ekiti.

He said that other areas of focus would be youth development and job creation, human capital development, agricultural and rural development, infrastructure and industrialisation.

The rest are tourism, arts and culture and governance, under which Mr Oyebanji promised to strengthen the security architecture of the state by deepening the use of technology (CCTV and drone surveillance).

Mr Oyebanji said his government would work with security agencies in the state to achieve the desired goal of bringing the crime rate to the barest minimum.

The APC governorship candidate expressed optimism that the task ahead was achievable, promising to create a future that was workable to bring about all round development to the state.

He, therefore, called on the electorate to ensure they vote him into power comes June 18.

Also, the Ekiti Deputy Governor Bisi Egbeyemi urged party supporters to go back home and get their voter cards ready ahead of the gubernatorial election.

Similarly, the Ekiti APC Chairman, Paul Omotosho, said the governorship election was “a must win for the party” and admonished members to ensure victory through all legitimate means.

He said, “we must not lose in any ward. This is a must win almost through all legitimate means.”

In his address of welcome, the Director-General of Oyebanji Campaign Organisation, Cyril Fasuyi, promised that their candidate’s campaign would be issue-based.

He urged APC members, especially Mr Oyebanji’s supporters, to shun violence before, during and after the election.

There were goodwill messages from the wife of Ekiti Governor, Bisi Fayemi; the Speaker Ekiti House of Assembly, Ronke Ogunsanyi; and the Ekiti APC women leader, Yemisi Olaleye, among others.

The high point of the event was the inauguration of the Biodun Oyebanji Campaign Office located in the Ajilosun Area of Ado-Ekiti.

(NAN)