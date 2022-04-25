The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has lifted the suspension on the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in three local council areas of Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodinma has said.

INEC had suspended the exercise in the areas after one of its officials was killed when gunmen attacked a polling unit where the exercise was being held.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the attack happened on April 15, in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of the state.

The three local government areas where the exercise was suspended include: Orsu, Njaba and Ihitte Uboma Local Government Areas of the state.

The decision to lift the suspension comes l the s than two weeks after the attack on the INEC officials in the state.

Mr Uzodinma said the electoral umpire has agreed to resume the exercise on Monday (today) in the council areas of the state.

“Graciously, the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) has agreed to resume, tomorrow (Monday), the suspended Continuous Voter Registration Exercise at the three affected Local Government Areas in the state,” the governor posted on his verified Facebook page on Sunday.

He urged residents to “avail themselves of this opportunity” by registering with INEC in preparation for the 2023 general election in the country.

“Our right to vote remains the only means of contribution towards national polity,” Mr Uzodinma added.

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to confirm the development with INEC were unsuccessful.

The spokesperson of the Commission, Festus Okoye, did not respond to calls and text messages seeking comments from him.

Also, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, also declined comments.

Effort on insecurity

Meanwhile, the governor condemned the illegal crude oil refining activities in Imo State after the recent explosion that rocked an illegal crude refinery in the state killing scores of p.

He described the explosion at an oil illegal refinery as “consequences of criminality and its associated trades.”

Mr Uzodinma said the South-east security outfit, Ebube Agu, as well as the local vigilante group has been improved to ensure maximum security in the state.

“With the improved Ebube Agu, our vigilante group, and a synergy with security agencies, ourSoutheastagainst banditry has been beefed up for maximum safety of lives and properties,” he said.

Like other states in the South-east, attacks by gunmen have increased recently in Imo State. The attacks often target security agencies and government facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the attacks in the region. But the separatist group has repeatedly denied involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved people the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

Leader of the separatist group, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for alleged treason.