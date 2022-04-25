The police in Ondo State, on Sunday, said that its officers were not responsible for the death of three indigenes of Kajola in Odogbo Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a hit-and-run driver fatally hit the indigenes, including a village head, who were on a motorcycle Saturday evening at Kajola area on the Lagos-Ore expressway.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the victims’ death was not due to police recklessness but flouting of traffic rules.

She said the deceased used a motorcycle without a headlamp, adding that they were riding on a one-way route, thus leading to a head-on collision with a speeding vehicle.

“The death of the victims was not caused by the police, as being circulated. They died as a result of flouting traffic rules,” said the police spokesperson.

“The deceased were riding a motorcycle with no headlamp on a one-way route and had a head-on collision with a speeding vehicle. They have died now and are not able to tell the story.

“Youths should find a way of registering their grievances. Lynching police officers or burning down police station at every slightest opportunity is barbaric.

“Police are there to protect them, while there are several emergency numbers through which they can report issues to the police headquarters. They should not take laws into their hands,” Odunlami said.

NAN reports that youth in the area had accused the police of extortion at a checkpoint in the area which they described as illegal.

A witness, Funmi Olowogboye, told journalists that the accident occurred while the police officers were trying to extort the victims when a speeding vehicle trying to escape arrest crushed them to death.

NAN reports that the youths had, in their large numbers, swooped on Kajola police station with the corpses of the deceased, even as they attempted to burn it down.

It took the combined efforts of police operatives and other security agents to prevent the youth from lynching the personnel and razing the police station and restoring normalcy in the area.

NAN also reports that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Oyeyemi Oyediran, had, upon assumption of duty, ordered the immediate dismantling of all illegal roadblocks and checkpoints on the Ore-Benin expressway.

(NAN)