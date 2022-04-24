A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has listed the qualities anyone aspiring to be Nigeria’s President in 2023 must possess.

Mr Ohuabunwa listed the qualities on Saturday while speaking to Edo PDP delegates.

Addressing the delegates, Mr Ohuabunwa said anybody who wanted to be president “must be enlightened, visionary, competent, and possess a positive character, be a man of integrity and must be courageous. These are the criteria for assessing leadership in Nigeria at the Presidential level”.

He decried the injustice and insecurity in the country, arguing that they are all correlated.

According to him, he would deal with the economy if he becomes the President come 2023, “to make sure all is working well”

He added that the government does not create jobs but the enabling environment that will create private-sector jobs.

He affirmed that Nigeria is an investment haven and he intends to make this manifest by creating programmes and projects that could create jobs “which will drive away poverty,” including making business proposals part of final year students in tertiary institutions’ projects and establishing what he called the “Small Business Development Authority”, to assist the students financially on a partnership basis.

The aspirant promised to mechanise agriculture, and introduce “reversal tourism” where Nigerian cultural performances would be showcased overseas for financial gains to cut the nation’s dependence on oil revenues.

Mr Ohuabunwa had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the state chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi.

Aside from Mr Ohuabunwa, other PDP presidential hopefuls who have visited Edo State to woo PDP delegates include Nyesom Wike and Peter Obi.

Other aspirants like Bukola Saraki, Bala Mohammed and Aminu Tambuwal had some weeks back visited the state Gov, Godwin Obaseki, on the need for the PDP to adopt a consensus presidential candidate.