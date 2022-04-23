The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Taraba State, on Saturday, expressed dismay over the explosion that rocked Jalingo, the Taraba State capital on Friday.

The CAN chairperson, Isaiah Jirapye, in a statement, said the explosion in Jalingo came four days after an explosion at the Iware area of the state.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for both bombings.

“To the Federal Government, CAN Taraba State, however, lamented over the way it is handling terrorism fight as there is no seriousness on the side of the Federal government but rather lip service,” Mr Jirapye said.

“The Jalingo explosion which left some people injured is evidence of the presence of bad elements and terrorists in the state. It is satanic for anyone to carry a bomb or explosive device and detonate it among people to kill, it lamented,” he said.

Mr Jirapye said Life is sacred and belongs to God and therefore CAN condemns the Nukkai explosion.

“Tarabans must arise to see that the peace the state is enjoying is sustained and say no to blood thirsting terrorists who are bent on distabilising the peace and unity of our dear state,” he added.

The association also urged the Taraba State Government to initiate measures aimed at identifying and flushing out these elements and their cohorts, which have set up their camps across the state.

The cleric added that residents must know that winning the fight is a collective responsibility hence the need for everyone to act as a stakeholder in peacebuilding and stability.

“If you see something say something, security is everybody’s business.

“Tarabans should never be afraid but be strong as God will definitely grant us victory on these challenges. It is a time for collective prayers for our land.

“The Traditional institution is a fundamental organ in this fight. Government must synergies effectively with them to identify the hub of these terrorists among the people to immediately stop this trend of planting explosive devices in the state.

“It’s high time that people should accord eminence to the security of their environment. They should stay away from unnecessary gatherings and step up serious security checks in official gatherings,” the official said.