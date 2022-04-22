Two people died on Friday in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus, around Christopher University on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson, of Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said 12 others sustained injuries.

Mr Akinbiyi said the accident occurred at 1:10 p.m. and was caused by a burst tyre, which led to the driver losing control and the bus with registration number APP 417 XU somersaulting.

He said that 18 passengers comprising 15 males and three females were involved in the accident.

“According to eyewitnesses, the commercial bus was outbound Lagos en route Ibadan, before it experienced a tyre burst while in motion, lost control and then somersaulted, killing one of the passengers in the process.

“The second person to die at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) where he was rescued to by Ogun State Ambulance and Emergency Services, (OGSAES),” he said.

Mr Akinbiyi said the victims were taken to OOUTH and Idera hospital Sagamu by men of the OGSAEC.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and admonished motorists to make safety their watchword by not exceeding speed limits and avoiding the use of expired tyres.

