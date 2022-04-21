The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, on Thursday, ordered ‘immediate’ deployment of additional operational assets in the South-eastern part of the country.

This follows the worsening insecurity in the region with attacks by gunmen increasing in recent times.

The force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the IGP has condemned the “recent spate of attacks on police officers, facilities, and other police operational assets around the nation, particularly in the South-east.”

Mr Adejobi said the IGP has also rejigged ‘Operation Restore Peace’ in the region saying they would combine with the additional operational assets and existing officers to flush out criminals from the South-east.

“The IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of additional operational assets to complement officers and men attached to ‘Operation Restore Peace in the South-east’ and other launched operations, with the aim of flushing out criminal elements who hide under the guise of aggrieved citizens to perpetrate criminal acts,” he said.

He said the Force holds the lives of its personnel “sacrosanct” and that the IGP has warned that attacks on police officers on duty would no longer be tolerated.

“Such unwarranted attacks would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws,” he said.

Mr Alkali, who reiterated the readiness of police officers to protect lives and property, said it is vital for Nigerians to respect the lives and fundamental rights of the officers and other security agencies to enable them to adequately carry out their responsibilities.

Police officers and officials of other security agencies have been the target of deadly attacks mainly in Nigeria’s South-east by gunmen believed to be part of the Biafra agitation in the region.

In the last one week, over four police facilities have been attacked by gunmen in the region. Police officers have been killed in the attacks with some operational vehicles and structures destroyed.

The Nigerian government has blamed the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the deadly attacks in the region. But the proscribed group has repeatedly denied being involved in the attacks.

IPOB is leading agitation for the creation of an independent state of Biafra which they want to be carved out of the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

Nnamdi Kanu, who leads the separatist group, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently facing trial for alleged treason.