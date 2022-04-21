The police on Thursday arraigned a former deputy governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Adesegun, before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly possessing a Certificate of Occupancy belonging to a retiree.

The police charged Mr Adesegun with four counts of conspiracy, concealing deeds, forcible entry, and forcible possession.

He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between 2003 and 2017 at the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Cooperation office (NDIC), Lagos.

Mr Eruada alleged that the defendant conspired with others at large to steal the Certificate of Occupancy with N068/68/1994 title document and property kept with the NDIC belonging to Babatunde Oderinde, a retiree.

According to him, the defendant, in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace, entered the parcel of land at No 2, Osilaja St., Opebi- Oregun link road, Lagos belonging to Mr Oderinde.

He alleged that the defendant, in a manner likely to cause a reasonable apprehension of the breach of peace, took possession of the parcel of land at the aforementioned address against the complainant who, by law, owns it.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 52, 53, 290, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

NAN reports that Section 52 stipulates two years jail term for forcible entry of land for any convicted offender.

Section 53 stipulates two years’ jail term for forcible possession of land for any convicted offender, While Section 290 stipulates three years’ jail term for concealing of deeds(document) for any convicted offender.

The magistrate, M.O. Tanimola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum who must provide evidence of tax payment and a verifiable address.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 17, May 20, and May 27 for an accelerated hearing

