Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has named key appointments into his 2023 Presidential Campaign Committee.

The State Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, disclosed this in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

“Arising from the urgent need to coordinate the pre-nomination processes for the Udom Emmanuel Presidential Project, the following people have been appointed to some critical offices, they are:

“Gabriel Suswam – Chairperson, Campaign Council, Habibu Shuaibu – Director General [and] Bola Bolawole- Campaign Spokesperson”

According to Mr Ememobong, a former military governor of Plateau and Niger States, Habibu Shuaibu, is the campaign director-general.

Mr Shuaib, 66, a retired Colonel in the Nigerian Army also served as the Chief of Staff to former military president Ibrahim Babangida.

Mr Ememobong also announced Gabriel Suswam, a serving senator and former governor of Benue State, as the chairman of the campaign council.

The statement named Bola Bolawole, a former Chairman of the Editorial Board of the Punch newspaper, as the campaign spokesperson.

Mr Emmanuel is one of the 17 presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor Tuesday last week flagged off consultations for his presidential bid in a meeting with the PDP caucus in the National Assembly after which he met with two former Nigerian leaders, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdusalami Abubakar, in Minna, Niger State.

Mr Emmanuel, at the meeting, told the federal lawmakers that he was compelled to join the race after Nigerians through the Brekete Family bought the nomination form and urged him to run for president in 2023.

The Brekete family, a popular radio show which focuses on human rights issues, had two weeks ago presented to Mr Emmanuel, the PDP presidential nomination form which they bought for him.

The Brekete family said they bought the form for Mr Emmanuel to stamp out godfatherism in Nigerian politics.