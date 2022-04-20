A police officer slumped and died at his duty post, Tuesday afternoon, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported.

The officer, Emmanuel Asufi, was an assistant commissioner of police in charge of administration at the police headquarters in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident.

Mr Butswat, a superintendent of police, said it had been “a sad day” for the police command.

NAN correspondent, who visited the police headquarters, reported that the mood at the police facility was pensive.

Officers were seen in groups discussing the incident, according to NAN.

“This life is full of mysteries,” an officer said.

“The death of the officer is incredible. Many of us saw him coming to the headquarters, smiling and exchanging pleasantries with everyone.”

The officer said the late Mr Asufi was a “unifying factor” between the junior and senior officers.

“Oga Asufi was an exemplary officer who did not spare any effort at putting smiles on the faces of all who came across him. He was very charismatic and forthright. He was an exemplary Christian whose faith reflected in his conduct.

“We were shocked when an alarm was raised that he had slumped and was dying. He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre where he was confirmed dead,” he said.

NAN reported that the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, had visited the police headquarters to console the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ben Okoro, over the incident.

The late Mr Asufi hailed from Delta State.

Before his passing, he was a student of the Nigerian Law School in Yenagoa.

He had served previously as the chief security officer at the Bayelsa Government House, Yenagoa, and as the commander of the state security taskforce, Operation Door Akpor.

(NAN)