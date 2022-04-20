Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to support his ambition to run for the office of the president in the 2023 general election.

He reminded the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) of his support for some of its members during the last national convention.

It’s time for payback and one good turn deserves another, he told NWC as he explained how he is the only one that can take back power from the ruling party, APC.

He made these comments when he appeared before the NWC in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Wike, one of the 17 PDP aspirants to have shown interest in the presidential race, admonished the party as well as Nigerians to sack the APC that has “promised Nigerians heaven and earth” but failed to keep the promise.

“One good turn deserves another. So you people should also pay back. Because you didn’t go to campaign, but now I am coming to campaign. So payback. Nigerians are waiting. Who are we going to present? What is the track record of that person? What did you do, as at the time you were there, what happened?,” he said.

The governor who said he believes in consensus said it has to be based on justice, equity and fairness.

His statement comes amid speculations regarding the zoning formula for the presidential primary election.

While some members – mostly northern elites, want the party to throw open the ticket, southern governors and members want the ticket zoned to the South.

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, who accompanied Mr Wike, said the 2023 presidential election would not be the usual presidential contest the country had in the past.

Two important requirements for a successful convention, he said, are competence and acceptability.

He also said the primary is a possibility for Mr Wike who has emerged as a “worthy example of what service should be, firm, straightforward, outspoken, fearless, and yet carrying everybody along and performing and doing wonders in Rivers State.”

“You come to loyalty and service to our party, Governor Wike has never left the PDP. He has stood by all previous presidential aspirants and candidates, following them with vigour and commitment, committing resources, intellect and leading from the front,” he said.

In his response, the PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, assured that the NWC will try to uphold the tradition of the PDP – conducting credible and transparent conventions.

“I want to assure you, that there will be no foul play no manipulation, we will certainly do better than what you did in October last year. We will hold an absolutely transparent convention. We’ll try as much as possible to make sure that every member of the National Working Committee works for the party.”

He, however, made no mention of the Committee’s decision on the mode of primary to be conducted.

The Governor Samuel Ortom-led zoning committee has since submitted its recommendations on the mode of primary. And with about a month to the party’s primaries, members and Nigerians await the party’s final decision.