Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has appointed popular Nollywood actor, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, as his special adviser on entertainment, leisure and tourism.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment in the state, Paul Nwosu, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

This is the third time Mr Udokwu would be appointed to serve as an aide in three different administrations in the state.

The Nollywood actor had previously served as a senior special assistant on creative media during the administration of Peter Obi. Mr Udokwu, 55, also served as a special adviser on the movie and entertainment industry to the immediate past governor of the state, Willie Obiano.

The governor also appointed Channels Television anchor, Chukwuemeka Agbata, as managing director/ chief executive officer of the ICT agency in the state.

Mr Agbata was the anchor of the programme, ‘Tech Trends’ on the television station.

Chike Anyaonu was also appointed as the managing director, Anambra State Housing Development Corporation while Christian Aburime will serve as the governor’s chief press secretary.

The governor’s media aide, Joe Anatune, was appointed as the managing director/chief executive officer, Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency. Okey Ezeobi takes over as general manager/ chief executive officer, Anambra State Bureau of Public Procurement.

Also on the list of the eight new appointees is Tochukwu Nweke, named as special adviser, legal to the governor while Nelson Omenugha was appointed as special adviser on youth empowerment programme.

The latest appointments brought the total number of the governor’s appointed aides, so far, to 24.

Following Mr Soludo’s request, Anambra State House of Assembly had confirmed the nomination of 15 special advisers to the governor.

The governor, on April 9, swore in Ben Chiobi as another special adviser alongside 20 newly confirmed commissioners in the state. Mr Chiobi was appointed to advise the governor on security matters.

Mr Soludo also swore-in one other commissioner, Sly Ezeokenwa, thereafter, bringing the total number of commissioners in his administration to 21, two above the number of commissioners during Mr Obiano’s administration.