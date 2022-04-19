A former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, on Monday, resigned his membership in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Dalung, from Plateau State, served as a cabinet minister between 2015 and 2019, the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Dalung announced his resignation from the ruling party via a letter dated April 18, 2022.

He addressed the letter to his ward chairperson in Sabongida ward Langtang South local government of Plateau State.

He based his decision on a “lack of internal democracy” in the ruling party.

The letter reads: “This is to convey my withdrawal of membership from All Progressive Congress (APC) with effect from the date of this notice.

“It is worthy to mention that recent developments in the party conflict with my core principles and value which defines the bases of allegiance to the party.

“Of note is the fact that internal democracy is critical to the survival of representative democracy without which political participation remains a mirage.”

The former minister, however, did not state the party he is defecting to. Ever since he left office in 2019, he has been critical of the APC government.

He had, in February, joined a former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to launch a political pressure group -the National Movement (TNM) in Abuja.

At the event, Mr Dalung said the Buhari administration must apologise to Nigerians for allegedly failing to deliver on its campaign promises.

The statement did not say if Mr Dalung was defecting to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party. He could not be reached immediately for comment.