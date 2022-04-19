Three Commissioners and other appointees from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) serving in the cabinet of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State have defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Wasiu Olatunbosun, Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, who led other appointees of ADC extraction, announced the defection at a news conference in Ibadan on Tuesday.
He was joined by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Adebiyi Adebisi, and Gbenga Oyekola, Special Adviser on Budget and Planning, to address the news conference.
The Commissioner for Energy, Seun Ashamu, the third ADC commissioner in Mr Makinde’s cabinet, was, however, not at the news conference.
Mr Olatunbosun said they defected to the PDP after consultations with ADC leaders in Oyo State.
He noted that Mr Makinde had fulfilled his promises to the ADC and members appointed into his cabinet were of the conviction to support the governor to win a second term.
He explained that the defection would not affect ADC’s structures from the wards to the state levels in Oyo State.
The commissioner told journalists that ADC’s decision would be made known soon at the public declaration of the defection.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all ADC appointees in Mr Makinde’s administration across the 33 local government areas of the state attended the news conference.
(NAN)
