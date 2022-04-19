The police in Ogun State have rescued a suspected kidnapper from a mob after a victim recognised him at Idi-Ori in Abeokuta North Local Government.

The victim reportedly raised an alarm, insisting that the suspect once kidnapped him and others and released him after they paid a ransom.

Ajayi Olanrewaju, who witnessed the incident, said the area boys pounced on the suspect after hearing the purported victim’s story.

Officers from the Lafenwa Police Station, however, intervened and rescued the suspect.

“At first, the youths refused to release him to the police. They said they don’t trust the police,” said Mr Olanrewaju.

“Their fear was that he might be released on bail. They insisted that they are very sure he was a kidnapper.”

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperon in the state, confirmed the incident.

Mr Oyeyemi said the man remains a suspect as an investigation has begun on the allegation levelled against him.

“They should let us investigate his culpability,” he said.

“And even if the allegation against is true, he cannot be the only one in the business and only through proper investigation will others be arrested.

“The syndicate will be dismantled once and for all once our investigation confirmed the man as a Kidnaper.

“People should stop taking laws into their hands, it is not the right thing to do.”