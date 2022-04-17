Ozioma Michael, a young woman who called off her wedding to her fiancé three days before the scheduled date, has refuted claims that she committed abortions without his consent.

Ms Michael called off the wedding on Wednesday, after accusing her fiance of domestic violence. The wedding was billed to hold on Saturday, April 16.

Her estranged fiancé, David Okike, had in response denied the allegations of violence.

He, instead, accused Ms Michael of aborting three pregnancies without his consent on the grounds that she would not give birth out of wedlock.

He had alleged that the fiancée carried out the abortions at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakiliki.

But in a post on Saturday on her Facebook page, Ms Michael said the constant beatings she received from her ex caused her to suffer miscarriages.

“Even when I took in, I would tell him to give me even if it’s a little space like a month before intercourse, so that I wouldn’t miscarry but he won’t (listen). Rather he would argue with me and end up beating me.

“He practically caused all the miscarriages I went through by his beating and not even having a common self control. It was never an abortion. They were (two) miscarriages,” she said.

Ms Michael said the fiancé’s eldest sister, Juliana Okike, had to accompany her to the hospital after he declined, on several occasions, to take her to the hospital when she was suffering pains due to incomplete miscarriages.

She attached a handwritten medical report from the teaching hospital and an ultrasound report from another private clinic, as evidence of the miscarriages.

She also denied being responsible for the postponement of the wedding on different occasions explaining that what happened was due to the issue of the Osu-caste system.

She recalled that her refusal to leave Mr Okike despite her family’s initial opposition to the marriage pitched her against her family members. She said she regrets that Mr Okike used that against her because “all my family and friends turned their backs” on her while he abused her.

When the abuse became unbearable, she approached police officers at Obiozara police station in search of advice, she said.

“The police officers advised me to leave the village if, at all, I am no longer interested to marry the said guy and that marriage is not by force.

“I planned leaving the village immediately even without telling anyone, not even friends or relatives because I knew they were going to talk me into staying back,” she recalled.

How Osinachi’s death saved me

Ms Michael said the death of Osinachi Nwachukwu, the famous Nigerian gospel singer, who reportedly died due to physical abuse inflicted on her by her husband, gave her the courage to call off the wedding.

“I wasn’t strong enough to call off the wedding at first. (But), that same day Minister Osinachi Nwachukwu’s death surfaced on the internet, it was the same day my supposed husband beat me again mercilessly. So, that night I didn’t sleep. I had a rethink.

“I decided that if my supposed husband will be the only man that will marry me on earth, it’s better I remain and die single,” she said.

“Ma’am, Osinachi. You didn’t die in vain, God used you and saved me. I will always remain grateful,” Ms Michael added.