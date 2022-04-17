Islamic scholars in Northern Nigeria have charged parents to discharge their responsibilities to their families effectively.

The scholars who spoke during the annual Ramadan public lecture, organized by Islamic Forum of Nigeria on Saturday in Kano, urged parents to assume full responsibility of their wards.

Speaking on the theme “Everyone is Shepherd”, Director, Centre for Quranic Studies, Bayero University, Mohammad Babangida, explained that parents would be held responsible how they train their children.

Mr Babangida, who raised concern on the increasing rate of security threat and crime in the society, blamed parents for failing to take full control of their entrusted responsibilities.

“Parents owe their children responsible and quality education. Children should not be sent out in the name of seeking knowledge without parents taking care of their feeding, clothing and shelter as well as taking responsibility of the teachers. Anything short of that is an aberration of responsibility and the Almighty God will query such parents,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Imam, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Salihu Abubakar, also challenged heads of families and concerned authorities to ensure proper management of their affairs.

According to him, “The prophet of Islam clearly states the responsibility of parents and the problem Nigeria is now facing in terms of security and society vices are due to the lack of family values. Parents have failed to inculcate the moral values as emphasized.

Also speaking, Vice Chancellor, Al-Istiquma university, Kano, Salihu Shehu, explained that the annual lecture was organized to address vital societal challenges with a view to finding solutions.

Mr Salihu, who described the theme of this year’s lecture as apt, added that it was carefully selected to reawaken individuals and parents on their responsibility instead of blaming government.

