The police in Ogun State have arrested a 65-year-old landlord, Samuel Adekoya, over the alleged abuse of his tenant’s 11-year-old twins.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement that Mr Adekoya got into trouble following a report by the twin’s mother, Gbenisola Olishe, at the Ijebu Ode Area Command on Friday.

The statement said Mrs Olishe reported to the police that while she was away on business, she received a phone call that her landlord tied her twins’ hands and legs. The caller told her that Mr Adekoya used a rope to drag the kids after flogging them with cable wire.

Mrs Olishe also added that her children sustained injuries because of the landlord’s action.

Mr Oyeyemi added that the suspect recorded the act.

In the video made available to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Adekoya was seen accusing the 11-year-old twins of defecating in the compound.

He kicked them repeatedly, tied their hands to their back, and also slapped them several times. He then proceeded to strip one of them.

Following the report to the police, Adeniyi Omosanyin, the Police Area Commander in Ijebu Ode, detailed some police officers to the scene where the two boys were tied up and took them to a hospital.

They also arrested the landlord.

During interrogation, Mr Adekoya reportedly said one twin excreted within the compound, despite his warning that they should always keep the compound clean.

“When asked to take policemen to where the excreta is, he said the boy has already washed it,” the statement said.

“One of the twins is currently on admission at Ijebu Ode general hospital due to injury he sustained while he was being dragged on ground by the suspect.

“Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the case be thoroughly investigated and that the suspect must be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.”