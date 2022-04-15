The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ekiti State has set up ancommittee to examine the manifestos of the governorship candidates of political parties participating in the June 18 governorship election.

The Congress said the scrutiny would help it decide which candidate would best suit the interest of its members before deciding whom to support.

The Chairman of NLC, Olatunde Kolapo, told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview on Friday that the Congress was yet to take a decision on the candidates that would best protect workers.

He said this to deny the allegation by the Segun Oni group, which had accused the NLC of tilting towards the candidate of the All Progressives Candidate, Biodun Oyebanji.

The campaign had issued a statement saying NLC had commended the government of Kayode Fayemi on performance and had promised to vote Mr Oyebanji in appreciation for what the Governor had done.

Mr Oyebanji is the anointed candidate of Mr Fayemi, and he is getting all his support ahead of the coming election.

Mr Oni had warned the NLC to be careful not to politicise the civil service, arguing that its endorsement of the APC candidate was ill advised.

But Mr Kolapo said the NLC had urged the government of Mr Fayemi to pay workers their outstanding salaries.

He said those raising the allegations were trying to force the NLC into their political controversies.

“We are not supporting anybody right now,” he said.

“What we have done is set up a manifesto committee that will look at what the candidates are offering and find out which one serves our interest,” he said.

“That is when we will know where to place our support.”

His said his statement to the state government was misconstrued.