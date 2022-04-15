Peters Emuze, a Nigerian candidate serving as a member of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR), has been re-elected into the committee for a second term of four years.

The UN correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Emuze was re-elected to occupy one of the two remaining vacant positions for Africa in CESCR.

Elections were held in the UN Economic and Social Council on Wednesday to fill various vacancies in subsidiary and related bodies.

Mr Emuze, who was elected for a four-year tenure, would be representing the African continent on the panel from 2023 to 2026.

Egypt and Morrocco have been elected in 2021 and Egypt currently chairs the committee as a member of the Africa Group.

CESCR is the body of 18 independent experts that monitors implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights by its States parties.

Mr Emuze vast experience at the Human Rights Council, CESCR and knowledge of international Human Rights Covenants, places him in a better position to add value to the work of the Committee in ensuring the fulfilment of these rights to its citizens.

He hoped to continue to be committed to the defence of these rights and to ensure that State parties respect, protect and fulfil their obligations.

Earlier, the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, had solicited the votes of Member States for Mr Emuze at a reception hosted by the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN at Nigeria House in New York.

According to him, Mr Emuze is an outstanding candidate for the position, urging them to vote Nigerian candidate vying for the seat.

Nominations for membership on the Committee may be made by States parties to the CESCR in accordance with Resolution 1985/17 of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of May 28, 1985.

Members are elected for a term of four years by ECOSOC Member States and Committee Members serve in their personal capacity and may be re-elected if nominated.

The term of service of half of the current Members of the Committee will expire on December 31, 2022.

(NAN)