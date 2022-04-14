President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the Nda-Isaiah’s family over the death of their matriarch, Eunice Ndanusa Nda-Isaiah.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eunice, the mother of founder and publisher of Leadership Newspaper, the late Sam Nda-Isaiah, passed-on on April 8.

The president, who was represented by Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, said the federal government was deeply pained by the death of Mama Eunice.

He said the good works of the deceased were reflected in the children she bore including the late Sam Nda-Isaiah.

“We would normally had wanted Mama’s death to precede that of Sam, but God in His infinite wisdom has arranged it this way.

“And there is no way we can pay this condolences without remembering the contributions of Sam Nda-Isaiah to the nation and this administration.

“Though he never served in the administration, he was keenly passionate about our success,” he said.

The president assured that the death of both Sam and Mama Eunice would not be an end of the collaboration between the government and the family.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, adding that her good works would propel the family to harmony and greatness.

Tunde Owoyele, who responded on behalf of the family, thanked the president for sending the delegation and asked the minister to extend their greetings and gratitude to the president.

NAN reports that the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Adaora Anyanwutaku accompanied the minister on the visit.

Born in the old Kabba Province of Northern Nigeria, the deceased grew up and lived in Kano, Kaduna, and Niger States.

She got married in 1961 to Mr Clement Ndanusa-Isaiah, an outstanding senior editor in New Nigeria and Triumph newspapers.

She was fondly called “Mama Sam”, improvised from the name of her first son and Sam Nda-Isaiah.

(NAN)