Telecoms firm, MTN, has suggested the compulsory action of suspension of outgoing calls on lines not linked to a National Identity Numbers (NIN) may affect about nine per cent of its revenue.

The firm said it made nine per cent of its total revenue in 2021 from outgoing calls from the lines blocked for not being linked to NINs.

MTN reported a revenue of N1.7 trillion in 2021.

The government-ordered suspension took effect April 4, stopping some 72 million lines from making calls.

The two-year-old directive from the federal government had been extended 10 times. The government says it linking phones to national IDs will help address insecurity in the country.

MTN has the biggest chunk of Nigeria’s subscriber base.

The company said at the end of March, 47 million of its subscribers had submitted their NINs, representing 67% of the company’s subscriber base.

It said that submitted NINs contributed 76 per cent to its total revenue in the 2021.

“Outgoing voice revenue from the current subscribers not linked to a NIN was approximately 9% of total service revenue for FY2021,” it said in a notice to the company’s investors.

MTN advised subscribers who are yet to link to their NINs to use one of five ways to do so.

“Text your NIN to 785, dial *785*NIN#, go to myMTNNG App, visit www.mtn.ng or download the NIMC app,” it said.

“The Company has deployed more than 4,200 points of enrolment across the country to support the NIN enrolment drive,” it added.