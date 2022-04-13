The Senate has confirmed the nominations of four Executive Commissioners of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Those confirmed nominees are Nuhu Habib (North West – Kano State), Executive Commissioner, Development and Production; and Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu (South-East, Imo State), Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning.

Others are Tonlagha Roland John (South-South, Delta State), Executive Commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment and Community; and Jide Adeola (North-Central, Kogi State), Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration.

They were confirmed during plenary on Wednesday.

Their confirmation comes about two weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari wrote the Senate requesting its consideration and confirmation.

The president had said their appointment was in accordance with the provisions of Section 11(3) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

The confirmation of the nominees was sequel to a review of a report by the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream).

Patrick Akinyelure (PDP, Ondo Central) presented the report on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Albert Bassey (PDP Akwa Ibom).

In his presentation, he said the appointments of the nominees satisfy the requirements of Sections 11 and 18 (1-5) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

The nominees, he said, possess the requisite qualifications, leadership qualities and comportment to discharge the statutory duties and functions of the various offices.

He also said there was no petition or adverse reports received by the panel against any of the nominees and they are qualified and suitable for the positions.

There was no objection to the committee’s report.

After the presentation, the Senate, in the committee of the whole, confirmed the nominees.