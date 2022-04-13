About 26 officers of the Nigerian Navy are currently receiving training from the United States Marine Raiders on maritime security, field medical training and counterterrorism.

The U.S. mission in Nigeria, which tweeted the details on its verified twitter handle on Wednesday, said the training, which is currently ongoing at Ojo, Lagos State, is part of the enduring security partnership between the United States and Nigeria.

According to the embassy, the training is part of the annual Joint Combined Exercise and Training between the U.S. and Nigerian Special Forces.

It said the training also demonstrates the close security relationship between Nigeria and the United States.

Last year, Nigeria took delivery of some Tucano jets from that country.

The training of Naval officers in the country comes in the heels of heightened insecurity across Nigeria.

Almost every geo-political zone in the country has its own peculiar security challenges, whose operations have been taken over by the Nigerian military.

The Navy, whose operations should ordinarily be around marine areas, has also been engaged in the fight against insecurity in other parts of the country.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Auwal Gambo, had, last year, in an interactive session with journalists, said the Navy was heavily involved in the anti-insurgency, anti-terrorism and also the internal security operations across the north.

In the North-east, the Navy has over 170 personnel operating in Operation Hadin Kai counter-insurgency.

In the North-west where the Joint Task Force (North-west Operation Hadarin Daji) operates, the Navy has over 250 persons that are fighting to counter banditry.