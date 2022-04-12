Felicia Dairo, a staffer of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), PREMIUM TIMES’ sister organisation, but who frequently reports for the newspaper, has emerged as one of the winners of the Journalism Fellowship for Investigative Reporting on Trans Fat.

Organised by the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), the fellowship according to the organisation is aimed at stimulating conversations and deep dive into key issues relating to trans-fat consumption, elimination, and the health of Nigerians.

Speaking on the fellowship, CAPPA’s executive director, Akinbode Oluwafemi, said it will also equip the journalists with the necessary skills and access to information to aid their reporting on issues concerning trans fatty acids.

“They will also be receiving training on researching and finding resources for an investigative report,” he said.

CAPPA said they judged the fellows based on the quality of the presentation of their pitches, ingenuity of their ideas and the relevance of their pitches to the campaign objectives.

Fellowship requirements

The organisation further said as part of the fellowship, the journalists will produce and publish in-depth pieces on trans fat around any trans-fat content in food, trans-fat and wellbeing, industry players, food labelling and regulation, and distinguishing trans-fat enhancing cardiovascular diseases, and implications of the treatment of such in Nigeria.

“CAPPA, through the fellowship, aims to build the capacity of the Nigerian media to report on trans fat use, health risk and its regulation from an informed perspective in line with the World Health Organisation’s recommended standards for countries to follow,” Mr Oluwafemi said.

He added that the fellowship, supported by the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), is also geared towards improving the public awareness of trans fat and global best practices.

Other winners

Joining Mrs Dairo as winners are reporters across various other media platforms that cut across print, electronic and online.

The selection of the winners, according to the organisers, is also diverse to reflect the spread, including national and regional platforms.

These other winners include Temitope Bademosi of Television Continental (TVC), Sunday Elom of Orient Daily Newspaper, Dare Akogun of Sobi FM in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nkoli Omhoudu of Africa Independent Television (AIT), and Adesola Ikulajolu, and independent journalist.

The new set of winners, according to CAPPA, will form the second cohort of the fellowship, with a virtual orientation slated for today, April 12.