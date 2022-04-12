Some associates and supporters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo took to the streets of Abeokuta, Ogun State, to celebrate his formal declaration to contest for president in 2023.

Mr Osinbajo, who is from Ogun State, officially announced his intention to join the race to Aso Rock on Monday morning.

The vice president made the declaration about two months after his political leader and former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, declared his intention to run for the same seat.

While Mr Tinubu was consulting with stakeholders including traditional rulers; support groups of the vice president kept pushing him to throw his hat into the ring.

One of the groups in Ogun, led by a three-time gubernatorial candidate in the state, Gboyega Isiaka, marched through the streets of Abeokuta, expressing their satisfaction that Mr Osinbajo had finally heeded the call.

The politicians walked from the popular Panseke market to the NUJ Secretariat, in Iwe-Iroyin, Abeokuta.

Those who took part in the walk included Joju Fadairo, former Ogun State chairman of PDP; Fatai Sowemimo, former commissioner for sports; Kehinde Sogunle, former commissioner for finance; Samson Oderinde, convener, Integrated Support Organization for Osinbajo; Femi Adebanjo, state convener, Believe Movement for Osinbajo; and Ayomikun Adeola, coordinator PYO Volunteers, among others.

Speaking with journalists, Mr Isiaka, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said “the walk is in solidarity and approval of the declaration earlier today by Professor Yemi Osinbajo to run for the President of Nigeria in the 2023 elections which was broadcasted earlier this morning.

“This is being repeated in quite a number of other states from the reports I’m hearing and I think what it says is the approval of people for his candidacy and if you notice, this has been on for quite a while by various support groups.

“So what the support groups have done is just to come together and show appreciation for the declaration and also the readiness to work for him towards winning the election.

“From the speech that he delivered, I think everything is contained therein. He spoke about his capacity, his capability even before coming into government, he spoke about his experience in government in the last seven years, marshaling the various challenges that we have and he also mentioned the various things that need to be done.”

On the claims that by Mr Osinbajo’s declaration, he had betrayed Mr Tinubu, Mr Isiaka said he holds a contrary view, appealing to both parties to sort their issues if there is any.

“I don’t see his declaration as a betrayal to Tinubu. I think it is a clarion call that he has heeded. If there are issues that need to be sorted out, I think there are better ways of sorting that out aside from the fate and the future of 200 million Nigerians.”