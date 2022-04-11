Director-general of Ikeoha Campaign Organisation (ICO), Charles Asogwa, said the group has uncovered a plot by “enemies of peace” to block Ike Ekweremadu from contesting the 2023 governorship election in Enugu State.

Mr Asogwa said this in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.

ICO is the campaign organisation of the former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu. Ikea is his traditional title.

The lawmaker has indicated his intention to run for governor of the state in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Asogwa said the campaign organisation has in its possession a court document seeking to halt Mr Ekweremadu’s governorship bid on grounds of zoning arrangement in the state.

“Their festival of lawlessness has seen the State House of Assembly, Local Government Council Chairmen, Town Unions, and lately the Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, and, in fact, almost every institution that our people hold in high reverence, needlessly dragged into and ridiculed by their reckless 2023 plots,” he said.

In the suit marked E/254/2022 and seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Oforma Mbannaji, the applicant, contended that the PDP in the state has zoned the governorship ticket to Enugu East Senatorial District.

Mr Mbannaji, an indigene of Iji Nike, in Enugu East District, maintained that the former deputy senate president was “conspicuously present” and also signed the resolution supporting the zoning arrangement during an expanded PDP caucus meeting in 2013.

Mr Ekweremadu hails from Mpu in Aninri Local Government Area, Enugu West District of Enugu State.

In the suit, the applicant asked the court for an interlocutory injunction preventing Mr Ekweremadu from purchasing the party’s nomination form until the case has been determined.

The suit filed by the applicant’s counsel, Peter Aneke, will be heard by a judge, Harold Eya of Enugu State High Court, on April 28.

But Mr Asogwa said the suit was another “display of unmitigated and unconscionable desperation by people hell-bent on ridiculing and desecrating all institutions of democracy” in a bid to stop the governorship aspiration of Mr Ekweremadu.

“The Nigerian judiciary should therefore watch the unfolding events in Enugu very closely, for democracy is gravely imperilled when the rule of law is reduced to the rule and unholy schemes of some men, who found themselves in power.

“We wish to restate that no amount of intimidation, attacks, and detention of the supporters and political associates of Senator Ekweremadu, appointment and ‘election’ of known deadly thugs and cultists into state and local government offices, nocturnal meetings and fetish practices, procured press conferences and publications, and certainly no amount of frivolous court processes can stop an idea which time has come,” Mr Asogwa added.

Zoning controversy

There has been controversy over zoning arrangements in the state. Although several political stalwarts in the state have thrown their weight behind the arrangement, it has received knocks from some quarters.

Mr Ekweremadu, who has been in the Nigerian Senate for 19 years, had insisted that there was no zoning agreement in the state.

The lawmaker, a member of the PDP, had also described zoning as a “political treachery.”