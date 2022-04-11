Bianca, the widow of the late Biafran leader, Odumegwu Ojukwu, has released a clearer video of her altercation with an ex-First Lady of Anambra State, Ebelechukwu Obiano, at Governor Charles Soludo’s swearing-in ceremony on March 17.

Mrs Ojukwu shared the video, which she tagged, “Zero Tolerance For Executive Bullies. The Raw Facts”, on her official Facebook page on Monday.

It is the first time a clearer video that reveals the circumstances behind the infamous fight and slap would surface online

Mrs Ojukwu is said to have been scornful of Governor Obiano’s administration throughout the eight-year tenure.

Hours before Mr Soludo’s inauguration, Mrs Ojukwu wrote on her Facebook page: “It’s liberation day, and today we sing the redemption song,” apparently jubilating that Mr Obiano’s administration was coming to an end.

Most people who commented on the Awka incident appeared to be in solidarity with Mrs Ojukwu.

New video

Mrs Obiano stood up from her seat, walked to where Mrs Ojukwu sat and hit her on the shoulder as though challenging her to a fight and “to do her worst”.

A surprised Mrs Ojukwu stood up and returned the gesture by making for Mrs Obiano’s headgear.

Onlookers quickly intervened but not before Mrs Obiano’s headgear fell off her head while she struggled to adjust her wig.

In the video, Mrs Obiano allegedly mocked Mrs Ojukwu, saying: “I thought you said we would never be governor.”

It is, however, unclear which of the women uttered the word ” b**ch” which could be heard in the video.

Apology

Governor Soludo is said to have apologised for the incident.

Mrs Ojukwu would later say she slapped Obiano’s wife to stop her from attacking her.

Mrs Ojukwu, in a statement published by Arise News Television, said she slapped Mrs Obiano because the former first lady attacked her and used “unprintable vile language” on her.

Mrs Ojukwu said she did not pay any attention to the former first lady when the latter arrived at the venue of the ceremony.

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by her media aide, Chidiebele Obika, Mrs Obiano expressed shock over the incident.

In the statement, she said all she did was approach the former beauty queen for their usual friendly banters only to be “slapped” and pushed.

Monday’s video has, however, proven otherwise.

On March 31, Mrs Obiano declared her intention to join the contest for the forthcoming Anambra North Senatorial District election and apologised to Mr Soludo over her spat with Mrs Ojukwu.